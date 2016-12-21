CCSO delivers toys
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department recently conducted its annual toy drive and raised several thousand dollars in toys for the children of Akron Children's Hospital. Two vans were filled to capacity with the toys and delivered to the Akron Children's Hospital main campus and $500 worth of gift cards were given to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron.
