Wintery fairy tale coming to Salem Co...

Wintery fairy tale coming to Salem Community Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Salem News

Pictured are Kate Pelini of Canfield as Gerda and Zack Davison of Canfield as Kai. Sarah Demetruk of Boardman will portray the Snow Queen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Dec 20 UTrashy 22
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec 15 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec 6 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC