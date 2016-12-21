Wintery fairy tale coming to Salem Community Theatre
Pictured are Kate Pelini of Canfield as Gerda and Zack Davison of Canfield as Kai. Sarah Demetruk of Boardman will portray the Snow Queen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Dec 20
|UTrashy
|22
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec 19
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec 15
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec 6
|Want answers
|1
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|his sister
|9
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC