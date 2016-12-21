Collectibles, Estate and Holiday Sale set at Angels
The public is invited to shop for these and other bargains, some acquired from a two-house estate in Boardman, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, a $5 admission fee covers refreshments and buyer's first choice; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 with free admission; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 with free admission and bargains; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. On Dec. 3, Robert Retort, an experienced and licensed auctioneer, will be on hand to do appraisals for anyone who wants to know the value of their own treasures. For a $10 donation, he will appraise up to three items per person.
