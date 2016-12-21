Accident knocks out power in Boardman...

Accident knocks out power in Boardman and Youngstown

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Crews from FirstEnergy are working to restore power knocked out to homes and businesses in Youngstown and Boardman on Tuesday. A mini-van ran into a pole along Midlothian Boulevard Tuesday morning, cutting electricity to 240 FirstEnergy customers in Boardman and 41 in Youngstown.

