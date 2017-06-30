Unlocked car in Bluffton + $700 cash ...

Unlocked car in Bluffton + $700 cash = I bet you can guess

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Island Packet

While visiting his mother on Stockton Lane in Bluffton a man decided to enjoy some water sports, but he forgot about his wallet in his pocket, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states. About $700 in cash was drenched from the day in the sun so the man decided to dry the money in the car, the report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Shopping Area Jun 30 dat 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Jun 19 feet 2
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun '17 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC