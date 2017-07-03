Town of Bluffton to continue Buck Island Road sidewalk installation
The town of Bluffton is planning to install about 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk on Buck Island Road from the intersection of Simmonsville/Buck Island Road to Kitty Road. The town is scheduled to award the contract in early July, it said in a news release last week.
