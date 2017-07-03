Town of Bluffton to continue Buck Isl...

Town of Bluffton to continue Buck Island Road sidewalk installation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

The town of Bluffton is planning to install about 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk on Buck Island Road from the intersection of Simmonsville/Buck Island Road to Kitty Road. The town is scheduled to award the contract in early July, it said in a news release last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Shopping Area Jun 30 dat 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Jun 19 feet 2
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun '17 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC