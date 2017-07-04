Our 2 cents worth: Use S.C. gas tax hike to put U.S. 17 road fixes on a fast track
This small increase should translate into big money as state officials believe the tax will generate an additional $100 million over the next year to improve the state's crumbling and inadequate road system. Let's hope some of that additional revenue is used to expedite much-needed improvements on U.S. Highway 17 - the main connector between Savannah and the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC