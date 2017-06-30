More than a year later, teen arrested in Bluffton gas station armed robbery case

The second suspect investigators say was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping incident at a Bluffton gas station in January 2016 was taken into custody Friday after he was released from prison on an unrelated charge. Devalle McCain, 18, of Varnville, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he was released from the Turbeville Correctional Institution on an unrelated charge, according to Capt.

