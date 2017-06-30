More than a year later, teen arrested in Bluffton gas station armed robbery case
The second suspect investigators say was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping incident at a Bluffton gas station in January 2016 was taken into custody Friday after he was released from prison on an unrelated charge. Devalle McCain, 18, of Varnville, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he was released from the Turbeville Correctional Institution on an unrelated charge, according to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC