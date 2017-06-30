Looking for a career to match your creativity? Blufftona s Hobby Lobby is looking for you
Are you in the market for a career that will match your creative side? If so, you're in luck. Hobby Lobby, which is expected to open Aug. 7 in Bluffton , is hosting a hiring event Monday through Friday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Bluffton, at 35 Bluffton Road.
