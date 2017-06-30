Family stunned with billboard announc...

Family stunned with billboard announcing daughter's birth

48 min ago Read more: ABC News

One South Carolina family was elated when a baby girl was born into the family for the first time in 137 years. But that surprise paled in comparison to seeing the baby's birth posted on a 12-foot-tall and 24-foot-wide billboard along the side of a South Carolina highway.

