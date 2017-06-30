Do you know her? Shea s accused of us...

Do you know her? Shea s accused of using counterfeit bills in Bluffton, on Hilton Head

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are attempting to find a woman accused of using counterfeit $100 at several stores in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island over the weekend. At least eight stores fell victim to scam when an older woman dressed in a animal print clothing used the fake bills to buy a myriad of items.

