Crash near Hilton Head bridges snarls traffic; car said overturned in marsh
A vehicle collision near the Hilton Head bridges early Friday has left one car reportedly overturned in the marsh and traffic snarled, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District. The district was at the scene of the crash around 6:20 a.m. No one was entrapped in the wreckage, according to Capt.
