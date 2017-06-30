Bluffton restaurant employee burned in flash fire
The Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to Fat Patties on Bluffton Road around 1:30 p.m. to find the employee burned from an apparent flash fire. The patient was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.
