Bluffton Fat Patties flash fire sends one to Georgia burn center

9 hrs ago

An employee of the Bluffton Fat Patties restaurant was flown to a burn center in Augusta after he or she sustained injuries in what firefighters are calling a flash fire on Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. and was caused by a piece of equipment, according to Capt.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Shopping Area Jun 30 dat 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Jun 19 feet 2
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun '17 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
