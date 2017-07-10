2 suspects in custody after shots fir...

2 suspects in custody after shots fired Wednesday night on Hilton Head

Thursday Jul 6

Two suspects are in custody in Beaufort County after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the parking lot of Street Meet restaurant around 11:30 Wednesday night. Investigators say patrons of the restaurant called 911 after hearing two shots fired from the vehicle.

