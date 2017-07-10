2 suspects in custody after shots fired Wednesday night on Hilton Head
Two suspects are in custody in Beaufort County after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the parking lot of Street Meet restaurant around 11:30 Wednesday night. Investigators say patrons of the restaurant called 911 after hearing two shots fired from the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jul 6
|Musikologist
|14
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC