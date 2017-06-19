Wayback Burgers coming to Bluffton, but you might not see it
Wayback Burgers is set to start work on a location inside the newly opened Bluffton Walmart , according to Beaufort County officials. Chuck Atkinson, Beaufort County building codes director, said Wayback Burgers received a permit in May for the outfitting of a spot inside Walmart, at U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road.
