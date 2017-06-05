Want to learn what ita s like to be a cop? Bluffton police can show you
Those interested in learning the ins and outs of a police officer's job are encouraged to apply for the Bluffton Police Department's 2017 Citizen's Police Academy. The 10-week course will focus on the history of police, traffic enforcement, radar operation, evidence collection, fingerprint recovery, defensive tactics, and firearms, according to a police department news release.
