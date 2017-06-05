Want to learn what ita s like to be a...

Want to learn what ita s like to be a cop? Bluffton police can show you

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Those interested in learning the ins and outs of a police officer's job are encouraged to apply for the Bluffton Police Department's 2017 Citizen's Police Academy. The 10-week course will focus on the history of police, traffic enforcement, radar operation, evidence collection, fingerprint recovery, defensive tactics, and firearms, according to a police department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC