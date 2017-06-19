Walmart Neighborhood Market sign taken down again and replaced with a different sign in Bluffton
A sign that appeared to be somewhat new and that once again announced a future Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of S.C. 170 and Bluffton Parkway has now been replaced with a different sign - one that says "For Sale." The newest sign states 70 acres are for "sale, lease or to build to suit."
