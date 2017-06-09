Varnville church hosts human traffick...

Varnville church hosts human trafficking speaker

21 hrs ago

Dr. Carol Stephens, a retired nurse who resides in Bluffton, S.C., spoke May 22 to a small group at the Varnville Christian Church about the perils of human trafficking and sex trafficking. As well as giving the group statistical information about human trafficking, Stephens provided information to help spot the signs of possible human/sex trafficking.

