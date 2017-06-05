Traffic lights up and running again a...

Traffic lights up and running again after single-car Bluffton crash at US 278 and Simmonsville Road

15 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Traffic lights are functioning again at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Simmonsville Road in Bluffton after a single-car crash there around noon Wednesday, the Bluffton Police Department said. According to department spokesperson Joy Nelson, a car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection, knocking the lights out temporarily.

Bluffton, SC

