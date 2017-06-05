Summer Food Service Program kicks off...

Summer Food Service Program kicks off June 12 in Beaufort County

Read more: WMBF

Starting Monday, June 12, free meals will be provided to children participating in certain programs free of charge. This includes the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry, Saint Helena Migrant Camp, and the Beaufort County YMCA.

