State, county treasurers help residents recover property

DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls checks the database during an unclaimed property event Thursday at the Bluffton Library. DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Jr. assists a Beaufort County resident at an unclaimed property event Thursday at the Bluffton Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.