Ridgeland-Hardeeville mother walks for her deceased son on his graduation day

Working the day away: Friends of Hunting Island volunteers build more than 300 picnic tables, paint lighthouse fence in 2 days Jamonte Simmons was shot and killed two years ago and today would have been his graduation day. His mother, Angel Simmons, chose to honor him by walking during the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High commencement ceremony in his place.

