Pure Barre is now open in Bluffton

Pure Barre opened its doors last weekend in Bluffton , at 109 Towne Drive, and classes are now in full swing. Owner Kara Raehn said classes are offered as early as 5:45 a.m. and as late as 7:40 p.m. Barre classes tone and build muscles through low-impact exercises.

