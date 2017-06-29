Osprey Village, an a intentional neig...

Osprey Village, an a intentional neighboringa community, closer to becoming a reality here

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Island Packet

A group of Osprey Village consumers, Sue Greene, Paul Green and Ericha Doubles , stand in front of the sign marking the future home of Osprey Village on 170. A group of Osprey Village consumers, Sue Greene, Paul Green and Ericha Doubles , stand in front of the sign marking the future home of Osprey Village on 170.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Shopping Area 3 hr dat 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Jun 19 feet 2
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC