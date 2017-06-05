Old Town graduation party includes a thanks offered in Gullah
Jennifer and her husband Jake have two boys, Jai, the oldest, and very handsome, too, I might add, and Jakii, the younger. There have been so many posts on Facebook about graduations from kindergarten through college in Bluffton and beyond by many happy excited parents and friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC