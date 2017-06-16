Man, woman escape vehicle in Bluffton before it went up in flames
A man and woman escaped what could have been a disaster without injuries on Monday when their vehicle caught fire as they drove. The vehicle caught fire near H. E. McCracken Circle and was deemed a complete loss after Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters arrived and put out the flames, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department,.
