How three Bluffton belles helped spell success for a The Bachelorettea

Blufftonians Pearl Giltner, Dani Conn, and Josie Schmitt celebrate their debut as spelling bee judges on a recent segment of ABC's "The Bachelorette" that was filmed on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton earlier this year. Blufftonians Pearl Giltner, Dani Conn, and Josie Schmitt celebrate their debut as spelling bee judges on a recent segment of ABC's "The Bachelorette" that was filmed on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.