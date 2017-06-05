Honoring Veterans at Long Bay
Hugh Edwards, a veteran from Bluffton, SC chips with a crowd of local supporters cheering him on at the Veteran's Golf Classic. Veterans were met by a grateful group of community residents at the 16th green of the Long Bay Club during the Veterans Golf Classic.
