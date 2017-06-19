Hilton Head not part of Lidla s first...

Hilton Head not part of Lidla s first openings in nation, so what does this mean?

18 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Lidl opened its first stores in the United States last week while discussions continue over the one expected to open on Hilton Head Island. The German grocer is still interested in opening a Hilton Head location at Sea Turtle Marketplace, formally Pineland Station, said Charles Yowell, a project manager with Bohler Engineering, a company contracted by Lidl to construct the site.

Bluffton, SC

