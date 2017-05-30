Herea s where your school board rep s...

Herea s where your school board rep stands on the school start time issue

23 hrs ago

Earl Campbell, Patricia Felton-Montgomery, Geri Kinton Bill Payne, David Striebinger, Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, Mary Cordray, Evva Anderson, Christina Gwozdz, Joseph Dunkle, JoAnn Orischak Earl Campbell, Patricia Felton-Montgomery, Geri Kinton Bill Payne, David Striebinger, Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, Mary Cordray, Evva Anderson, Christina Gwozdz, Joseph Dunkle, JoAnn Orischak The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette polled each Beaufort County school board member about school start times , which changed this past school year to be one hour later for middle and high schools and 45 minutes earlier for elementary schools.

