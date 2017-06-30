Hardeeville launches farmers market
Liz Bloom/Jasper County Sun Times Despite on-and-off rain, the farmers market brought out five vendors and about 20 residents. Liz Bloom/Jasper County Sun Times Local ice cream and water ice were available for sampling at Hardeeville's farmers market.
