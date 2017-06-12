Going a greena with envy over Bluffto...

Going a greena with envy over Bluffton garden

The Island Packet

This is the time of year I have those marvelous dreams in the night about a garden bursting with all sorts of vegetables, flowers, herbs and of course lovely chickens pecking among the rows and rows of my bounty. Abruptly I awake, and my dreams are dashed when I look out of my window and see our three resident feral cats sitting with expectant looks waiting to be fed.

