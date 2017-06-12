Gator pays visit to Bluffton pharmacy ... without a prescription
Employees at a Bluffton pharmacy got quite the surprise patient Monday morning when they found an alligator hanging out in their parking lot. "First customer of the day!!" Ulmer Family Pharmacy and Wellness Center, located on Bluffton Road, posted on its Facebook page along with a picture of the gator.
