First Alert Weather team hosts hurricane expo at Bluffton Home Depot
The First Alert Weather team was at the Home Depot in Bluffton on Saturday partnering with South Carolina agencies to make sure you're prepared in case any major storms head our way. The main message all the agencies wanted to stress is to make sure you're prepared.
