Expect nightly detours on Blufftona s May River Road over the next month. Herea s why

Beginning Monday, periodic nightly traffic detours will take place on May River Road in Bluffton to allow for installation of storm drainage crossings. The closures, expected to be mainly during nighttime hours, are scheduled over the next month between the intersections of Pin Oak St. and Red Cedar St., according to a news release from project contractor Prefered Materials, Inc. Digital message boards on the east and west sides of the road will be used to keep the public informed.

