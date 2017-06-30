Drugs, pills and weapons found in raid near Hardeeville; three suspects arrested
Two men and one 17-year-old were charged after two homes outside of Hardeeville were raided by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Bluffton Police Department on Wednesday night. Law enforcement officials served search warrants simultaneously on 1252 Plantation Drive and 1255 Plantation Drive around 7 p.m. and found 85.2 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine and 9.5 grams of marijuana between the two homes, according to a Jasper Sun Times news report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|14 hr
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC