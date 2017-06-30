Drugs, pills and weapons found in rai...

Drugs, pills and weapons found in raid near Hardeeville; three suspects arrested

Two men and one 17-year-old were charged after two homes outside of Hardeeville were raided by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Bluffton Police Department on Wednesday night. Law enforcement officials served search warrants simultaneously on 1252 Plantation Drive and 1255 Plantation Drive around 7 p.m. and found 85.2 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine and 9.5 grams of marijuana between the two homes, according to a Jasper Sun Times news report .

