Do you have a fire ant problem? Here's how to tell if it's serious.

Fire ants don't just harm your gardens, but they also dole out a painful and potentially fatal sting. But how do you know if you're seeing fire ants or a less dangerous species? From their distinctive mounds to their peculiar behavior, here are a few tricks you can use to determine whether they're fire ants - and if they're foraging.

