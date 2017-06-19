Classical gas: cruising the coast wit...

Classical gas: cruising the coast with class

The Horseless Carriage Club's North Carolina chapter has been driving around Beaufort County this past weekend in their pre-1927 cars. Their group Lowcountry cruises continue through Friday, where they might be seen in Old Town Bluffton around noon.

