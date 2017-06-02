Class of 2017 graduates from Bluffton High
Photo courtesy of Beaufort County School District The graduating class at Bluffton has earned more than $7.6 million in college scholarships. Photo courtesy of Beaufort County School District Graduating seniors take part in Wednesday's ceremony at the Bluffton High football stadium.
