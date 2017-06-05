Chamber finance chief to relentless critic: a You dona t know who youa re f---ing witha

Chamber finance chief to relentless c...

Apparently tired of multiple accusations of embezzlement and taunts that he would be going to jail, the finance chief of the local chamber of commerce angrily confronted a relentless critic of the chamber, telling him, "You don't know who you are f---ing with." The scene, at Hilton Head Island Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon, devolved to the point Hoagland called deputies, and Sheriff P.J. Tanner even got involved to de-escalate the situation.

