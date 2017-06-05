Chamber finance chief to relentless critic: a You dona t know who youa re f---ing witha
Apparently tired of multiple accusations of embezzlement and taunts that he would be going to jail, the finance chief of the local chamber of commerce angrily confronted a relentless critic of the chamber, telling him, "You don't know who you are f---ing with." The scene, at Hilton Head Island Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon, devolved to the point Hoagland called deputies, and Sheriff P.J. Tanner even got involved to de-escalate the situation.
