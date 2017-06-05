Cardiologist joins Beaufort Memorial Hospital staff
Dr. Lee Butterfield, a board-certified cardiologist experienced in complex coronary interventions, will join Beaufort Memorial Cardiology in early June, where he will be working with board-certified interventional cardiologist Dr. David Harshman. Butterfield will see patients at both the Beaufort practice and in Bluffton.
