Can you tie a bowtie? Watch as these Beaufort kids try to

Working the day away: Friends of Hunting Island volunteers build more than 300 picnic tables, paint lighthouse fence in 2 days Watch as these Scout Southern Market employees attempt to tie a bowtie in advance of the Bowties and Beer event at the store on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Beaufort. Working the day away: Friends of Hunting Island volunteers build more than 300 picnic tables, paint lighthouse fence in 2 days Beaufort Police are attempting to identify the individuals in the attempted burglary at Shepherd Tactical gun store on Burton Hill Road in Beaufort that happened on May 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.