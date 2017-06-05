Bluffton will soon have a new police chief, and hea s a familiar face
Joseph Manning, deputy chief at the Bluffton Police Department, will be promoted to police chief starting July 1, replacing Joey Reynolds, who is retiring, according a town release issued Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes one week after town officials confirmed to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that Reynolds was retiring after nearly five years in the position.
