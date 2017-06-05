Bluffton theft suspect said, a not me...

Bluffton theft suspect said, a not me,a then, a oh, waita

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Island Packet

Best Buy employees notified the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office that two individuals they suspected of theft a few days earlier had returned to the store Friday. Employees said surveillance videos captured the female entering a restroom with possible merchandise May 31. The woman then seemed to place a box back in the Apple computer portion of the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC