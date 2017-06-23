Bluffton gathers to dedicate Garvin-G...

Bluffton gathers to dedicate Garvin-Garvey House

More information on the Garvin-Garvey House, family and a photo gallery of the restoration can be found at www.townofbluffton.sc.gov/garvin-garvey/home . Words of praise and thanks were repeated by each speaker as the town of Bluffton gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the rehabilitated Garvin-Garvey House.

