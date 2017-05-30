Bluffton book burning brings girlfrie...

Bluffton book burning brings girlfriend, boyfrienda s ex to blows after heated exchange

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

A Bluffton woman who burned books and binders belonging to her boyfriend's ex got a punch in the eye for her trouble Thursday after the former girlfriend showed up fireside, according to a Beaufort County Shriff's Office report. The victim, who said she had been living with her boyfriend for about three months, said she decided to clean out a shed at the apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Thu Jckbuilder 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16) Sep '16 SoonToBeRetired 1
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC