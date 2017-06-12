Aw! Herea s what a Bachelorettea host Chris Harrison said about Bluffton before the big premiere
"Bachelorette" host Chris Harrison might be just as excited as the rest of us in the Lowcountry are for Monday's episode. In March, season 13 of the Bachelorette, featuring Rachel Lindsay as the shining star, filmed an entire episode on Bluffton and Hilton Head, in case you missed it .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC