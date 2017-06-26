American Legion plans veteran memoria...

American Legion plans veteran memorial in Bluffton

Illustration courtesy of Bluffton American Legion Auxiliary Local artist Doug Corkern has donated his time and talent to drawing a sketch of the proposed memorial and park. The Bluffton American Legion Auxiliary has announced a collaboration with the town to build a memorial park in the Old Town historic district.

