A Bluffton family tries to stay together in the face of ICE deportation and crimes of the past

Kristin Cooper reads a book to son Maksim "Max" Golubets on May 3, 2017, at her home in Bluffton, S.C. Cooper's husband - Max's father - Andrey Golubets is currently being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for unlawfully residing in the U.S. He stood in the lobby, its cold, metal chairs dotted with blankets, clothes and yesterday's fast food boxes, and tried to shake off the shoe. Eventually he succeeded - the third time this morning - and his mother, tired of putting it back on, removed its mate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.